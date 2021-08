The Phillies are hotter than a hundred habaneros and so is Bryce Harper. Since June 30, he is hitting .353 with a 1.173 OPS, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 34 games. The Phillies have come out of the All-Star break with a 15-9 record and taken control of the National League East. They are riding an eight-game winning streak, their longest in a decade, and that has helped them turn a 4½-game deficit in the division into a two-game lead in just over a week.