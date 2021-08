FOXBORO — The New England Revolution got a match closer to securing the 2021 MLS Supporters Shield by beating last season’s recipient Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution improved to an MLS best 12-3-4 with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union (7-5-7). Philly captured its first Supporters’ Shield with the best regular season record (14-4-5) in the abbreviated 2020 campaign but fell to the Revolution 2-0 in the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revs extended their unbeaten streak to six games and will look to stretch it to seven at 8 p.m. Saturday at Toronto FC.