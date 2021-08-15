Cancel
Diego Simeone Insists Atletico Madrid Did Not Try Signing Lionel Messi

By Amreen
 8 days ago

Diego Simeone has dismissed reports that Atletico Madrid made an approach to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine announced he would leave Barcelona. Messi left Barca after spending 21 years at the club and was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. However, there was speculation that he could be reunited with Luis Suarez at Atletico, but Simeone has admitted his side never had any hope of signing his compatriot.

