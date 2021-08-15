Were interstates built for plane landings?

Question: In reference to the interstate, is it true that one out of five miles is straight so airplanes can land on there if needed?. Answer: No, this is a myth that is so widespread that it is difficult to dispel. The myth typically states the requirement came from President Dwight D. Eisenhower or the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. However, no legislation, regulation or policy has ever imposed such a requirement. Airplanes do land on interstates in an emergency, but the highways are not designed for that purpose.