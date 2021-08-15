Cancel
Long-Haul Covid Symptoms Are Affecting Growing Number of Kids in the US

By Inside Edition Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies have shown that as many as one in four people who have had COVID-19 end up with lingering symptoms. And it turns out children can become “long haulers,” too, experiencing puzzling symptoms including extreme fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, seizures, and brain fog. A 16-year-old ballet dancer says she cannot dance like she used to, and is now only able to make it through less than a half-hour of class.

