Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Chicago Cubs will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in Loandepot Park, FL, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Cubs, who are currently at 52-67, dropped out of first place in the National League Central Division. In a 5-4 road defeat to Miami last night, Chicago made four mistakes and struck out eight batters. When collecting three or lesser runs, the Cubs dropped five consecutive matches. The Cubs are looking to end a 10-game winless streak with a victory.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Alec Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins 8 15 2021#The Miami Marlins#The Chicago Cubs#Era#The Chi Cubs#Major League Baseball#Bsfl Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/15/21): Marlins 4, Cubs 1 – These Still Go to 11

With their third straight loss via sweep, the Cubs have now lost 11 in a row for the second time this season and they have more than an outside shot at losing 100 games. They could even finish with the worst record in club history, though even if they manage to come short of that it’s clear this current version is the worst roster the Cubs have fielded in pretty much forever.
MLBRed Reporter

Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 5-3 behind Sonny Gray, Joey Votto

Sonny Gray shut the Miami Marlins down to the tune of nary a run and a lone hit over 7 IP, and that paired with some big-fly offense was good enough for the Cincinnati Reds to take home another victory on Friday night. Homers from Joey Votto (sound familiar?) and...
MLBbleachernation.com

One-Game Winning Streak, Heuer Great, Hermosillo Debuts, Hoerner, Prayers for A’s Pitcher, and Other Cubs Bullets

The kiddos return to school today, another year of not-quite-normal, which marks their third straight school year impacted by the pandemic. If I let myself think about it too much, I get pretty damn depressed, since these are elementary kids, which means now the majority of their school years were pandemic-impacted. And then I get angry about all the things that people don’t do to help end this thing.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Goes Back to the Bench

With wins over the Cubs on Friday and Saturday afternoon, the Royals have already won this series. But they’re looking to complete the sweep today. Alec Mills will go for Chicago and the right-hander Carlos Hernández is pitching for Kansas City. Here’s David Ross’ lineup in the finale. Chicago Cubs...
MLBWTOP

Miley scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Miami

Miami Marlins (51-72, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Miami will meet on Saturday. The Reds...
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/20/2021

Royals at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs +108. Jake Arrieta gets the start for Chicago. The righthander is coming off a good start against the Marlins where he allowed no earned runs over six innings. Brad Keller to counter for the Royals. Keller past three games allowed ten earned runs in 14 2/3rd innings. Team is 1-9 in his past ten starts. Cubs do return home on a two game winning streak beating the Reds. KC bats only .220 on the road and sit 24th overall in run production and 28th in homers. Play Chicago +108.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner to Start at Shortstop After Return From IL

Hoerner to start at shortstop for Cubs after IL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If it wasn’t clear already, Nico Hoerner will play shortstop for the Cubs down the stretch, after he comes off the injured list. And perhaps going forward. The Cubs are using the rest of...
MLBSportsGrid

Aug. 22 MLB Betting Guide: Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Total: 9 Over (-105) | Under (-115) Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks. The Reds have been productive at the plate, and the trend should continue Sunday. Expect the offense to provide plenty of run support for Gutierrez. The Bet: Cincinnati (-152) Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds News...
MLBDurango Herald

Senzatela, Rockies to face Hendricks, Cubs

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-72, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 22

The Iowa Cubs charged the St. Paul Saints (Twins) with heresy, 5-2. Cory Abbott got the start and he gave up one run on four hits over 5.1 innings. The one run he allowed was a home run to a rehabbing Byron Buxton. Abbott walked four and struck out five.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Mo’Ne Davis’ Performance On Sunday Night

Former Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis made an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this evening. The Cleveland Indians are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball’s annual game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As part of the broadcast, ESPN includes a young announcing team. This year’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (8/20/21): Ortega Leads Off, Duffy at SS, Davies Starting

Rafael Ortega leads off in center as the Cubs face one of the few inferior opponents they have left in MLB. Frank Schwindel might be the greatest player in history and he’ll bat second while playing first, followed by Ian Happ in left and Patrick Wisdom at third. Matt Duffy is at…short?! Jason Heyward plays right, David Bote is at second, and Austin Romine is behind the plate.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Kansas City Royals 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (60-56) and the Kansas City Royals (49-66) will battle in the series finale of a three-game weekend series at Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. St. Louis defeated the Kansas City Royals in the first two rounds of a weekend series and the Cardinals will try to complete a series sweep on Sunday. St. Louis stopped the offense of Kansas and did not allow the Royals to score a single run in the series opener at 6-0 on Friday. In Game2, the Cardinals took the lead at 2-1 after the 5th inning and rallied to score seven runs in the 7th & 9th frames resulting in a 9-4 triumph over Kansas City on Saturday. St. Louis hit a total of 12 shots in the victory. Pitcher Jon Lester finished 5.2 innings with just one earned run on seven hits allowed while granting two walks and struck out two batters of the Royals.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) will challenge the Minnesota Twins (51-66) in the final match of a three-game weekend showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Tampa Bay defeated the Minnesota Twins in the opening game of a weekend series at 10-4 on Friday but failed to maintain its winning form and bowed to the Twins in the next match with a 0-12 shutout loss on Saturday. The Rays will try to bounce back and win this series in a rubber match on Sunday. Tampa Bay scored a total of 18 runs in the last three contests and the Rays scored four or more runs in winning ten of their last 11 outings. Right Fielder Randy Arozarena recorded 107 hits and 53 RBIs in leading Tampa while 3rd Baseman Joey Wendle and Left Fielder Austin Meadows posted a combined 184 hits and 116 RBIs this season. Pitcher Michael Wacha gave up 7 earned runs on 7 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to pick up the loss.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockies vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick and more – 8/15/2021

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants will finish up a four-game series on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. Both of these teams play in the ultra-competitive NL West, and neither was expected to contend in the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play Game 2 of their 3-game road match against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in LA on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. The Pirates suffered their 2nd straight loss to a score of 3-4 yesterday. The team is on a 4-game losing skid and will try to win this season’s finale match of the series. Pittsburgh is last at 42-78 in the NL Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:07 PM EDT. The Tigers are coming into this match with four straight defeats. Detroit has also lost five of its last six games this year. The team dropped to 58-65 in the league after encountering a sweep against the LA Angels. The Tigers ended the series finale with a score of 10-13. Detroit is third in the American League Central standings and the team is 13 and a half games behind the leading team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy