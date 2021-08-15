Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

It is always good to win series, and the Brewers did just that with their win this afternoon against the Washington Nationals, 7-3. Adrian Houser, fresh off the injured list, got the start. While he did not last long, he was effective. Over 3.1 IP, Houser gave up just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 3. Aaron Ashby was the other highlight this afternoon in the pitching department. In the 2 innings he pitched, he gave up nothing while striking out 4. He did get into a bases loaded jam in the fourth, but battled his way out of it with some filthy breaking stuff.