Editorial cartoons for Aug. 15, 2021: Cuomo resigns, Covid surges, infrastructure bill passes

The Oregonian
 8 days ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he would resign in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo apologized, sort of, but also said his intentions were misinterpreted by the 11 women who lodged the allegations. The governor said he wanted to spare the state the distraction and spectacle of an impeachment trial, but political analysts said he had no choice as support among fellow Democrats evaporated and key staff began to defect.

New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cuomo’s Lawyers Launch One Last Slimy Attack on the Way Out

Even with three days left in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo still wants to light some bridges on fire. His lawyer Rita Glavin held a video briefing on Friday demanding Attorney General Leticia James correct her damning 168-page report to make it more Cuomo-friendly. She said she had evidence that would question the credibility of some accusers, including Charlotte Bennett, who alleged Cuomo made inappropriate remarks while they were alone. Glavin said she would only provide the evidence to James’ office and the state assembly. “I won’t get into what the information is out of respect for Ms. Bennett, but this is information that we will be providing,” Glavin said, according to New York Daily News.
Politicstheexaminernews.com

An Older Karma Responds to Governor Cuomo

I had come home from a lunch date with a friend to learn that Gov. Cuomo resigned. I remain beset, to be perfectly honest, with competing feelings of relief but also with a “better-the-devil- you-know” feeling swirling in my chest. His downfall promises plenty of challenges down the road. I’m grateful for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s rise in the interim and guess we shall see how the political landscape unfolds.
PoliticsPosted by
93.1 WZAK

David Paterson, NY’s First Black Governor, Says He ‘Was Always Pretty Leery’ Of Andrew Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As the dust settles from the political downfall of Andrew Cuomo — who announced his resignation last week amid fallout from sexual misconduct allegations from nearly a dozen women — a growing number of reports are lending further credence to questions about the disgraced New York governor’s character.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 22, 2021: Afghanistan pullout chaos, Biden deflections, Taliban promises

The chaos in Afghanistan again dominates the weekly editorial cartoon gallery. Cartoonist Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune leads the gallery with his drawing of President Joe Biden seated at the Resolute Desk, amid the smoking rubble of the White House. An adviser in the background says, “We may be getting close to the point where ‘at least he isn’t Trump’ doesn’t cut it anymore.”
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

21 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide, Cuomo says

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New York, as officials continue to urge everyone who hasn't already been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves. On Sunday, 21 deaths were reported statewide, along with 4,340 new cases. "COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading,...
yonkerstimes.com

Kathy Hochul Will Be Tough to Beat for Governor in 2022 -“Let Me Prove Myself”

Westchester State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins recently told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that for women who run for office, “you have to really focus on doing your job exceptionally well in order to be able to retain it for yourself. And you also know that you don`t want to be the last, that women fight hard to get in our spaces, and we don`t want to be the last. We want to lay a path for our daughters, our granddaughters and for every other woman who might be inspired by what we do. Most women come in with a mindset that they really have to prove themselves.”
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

Cuomo Lawyers Attack AG’s Report Before Governor Exit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/77WABC) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer has again attacked the accuracy of the report that led to his resignation. Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin claimed in an online briefing that the report contained omissions and errors. Rita Glavin held her third public briefing Friday, the first without apparent state resources, to deliver specific attacks against a number of the victims outlined in the report who have alleged various instances of sexually-based harassment at the hands of her client.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Kathy Hochul staffer asked some Cuomo employees to stay on

Incoming governor Kathy Hochul plans to keep a majority of the current administration’s staff, since they will “need all hands on deck” when the lieutenant governor replaces disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned effective this Tuesday. Hochul’s chief of staff, Jeff Lewis, sent an Aug. 16 email to inform Executive...
Washington Times

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo abandons his dog as he leaves office

Departing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abandoned his dog on his way out the door. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, left behind his dog, Captain, when he moved out of the governor’s mansion last weekend, the Times-Union of Albany reported. The governor, whose resignation takes effect at midnight on Monday, has...

