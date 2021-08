Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo had an explosive fall out. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant will be placed in the hot seat on the upcoming episode. In earlier episodes, Gizelle has questioned why Wendy Osefo has changed so much. On the season premiere, Wendy had a get-together to show off the work she’s had done to her body. She’s been feeling confident about her new look, and she wanted the others to know about her Mommy Makeover. And she’s had no problem wearing outfits to show off her great figure.