Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Keith Lee reveals the real reason for his absence from WWE

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May, the Wrestling Observer had stated the following regarding Keith Lee's absence: "In summary, Keith Lee apparently has not been declared medically fit to return to wrestling, but the athlete himself would have decided to keep that decision and the reasons for this private." And things remained so until...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Mia Yim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wrestling Observer#Covid#Mri#Limitless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What happened between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

A lot has changed since the last Pay Per View of Money in the Bank in the upper floors of Friday Night Smackdown. At the end of that show intervened, amid general disbelief, the WWE legend John Cena who openly challenged Roman Reigns. After that event, many things have changed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

We’re currently on the road to SummerSlam, and WWE fans have seen a few big names return to the company in recent weeks. It looks like fans can expect to see another big name as Randy Orton has confirmed that he’s returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and that he’s kicking off the show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Diva Is Signing With AEW

The former WWE star Ruby Riott(Ruby Soho) could be the latest addition to the AEW roster. AEW’s women’s division seems to get bolstered with Ruby’s addition. Fightful Select reported that there are plans on the table for Ruby Soho to join Tony Khan’s company as per the talent and industry insiders.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Tony Khan ‘Suspending’ Huge AEW Star?

RingsideNews.com reported that AEW’s Max Caster was suspended for two months without pay after his Simone Biles joke. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “We are told there is no truth to a report circulating from Ringside News that Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. This was described to us as “total fiction”.”
WWEPopculture

WWE Legend Confirms He Quit on His Own Accord

A WWE legend is speaking out after leaving the company. Ric Flair went to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a statement on leaving WWE. The news of Flair leaving was first reported by Wrestling Inc., and Flair explained why it was time for him to move on. Unlike other recent releases, the former world champion notes he asked to be let out of his contract.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Outraged’ By Daniel Bryan Rumor

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has certainly heard the reports of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing a deal with AEW. CM Punk was teased for the AEW Rampage at the United Center on August 20th. But, no teases have been noticed yet for Bryan but it is believed that he would be making his debut soon as well. WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy