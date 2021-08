The world is full of amazing natural wonders, landscapes, ecosystems and wildlife. Each terrain, country or state has something to offer for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers around the globe. Many of these especially biologically diverse areas, or regions of specific natural note have been protected as National Parks in order to preserve them for years to come. Many of these parks include a unique or rare natural phenomenon, or provide habitats for endangered species of animals or plants. From the rare to the simply visually stunning, here is a list of ten of the world’s best National Parks from around the globe.