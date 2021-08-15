Conspiracy theories keep resistance to vaccination strong
In case you didn’t know, or are new to the state, the town of Clinton was not named for the 42nd president, who a quarter-century ago was the last Democratic nominee to carry Van Buren County, which was named for him, the eighth president, also a Democrat but not as politically skilled nor as lucky; although both men settled in New York after leaving the White House, the first one did so four years earlier than he had planned.www.swtimes.com
Comments / 0