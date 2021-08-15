Cancel
Public Health

Conspiracy theories keep resistance to vaccination strong

Southwest Times Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you didn’t know, or are new to the state, the town of Clinton was not named for the 42nd president, who a quarter-century ago was the last Democratic nominee to carry Van Buren County, which was named for him, the eighth president, also a Democrat but not as politically skilled nor as lucky; although both men settled in New York after leaving the White House, the first one did so four years earlier than he had planned.

Asa Hutchinson
Donald Trump
#Conspiracy Theories#Arkansas Pbs#Democratic#The White House#The General Assembly#Whigs
Health
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Arkansas StateKATV

9 Lambda variant COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — When KATV first introduced the Lambda variant to the public, doctors said the nearest case was in Houston, Texas. Today, there are nine Lambda cases in Arkansas. It just goes to show how quickly this virus can spread and mutate. "We have enough to be concerned...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

COVID conspiracy theories 'about killed me,' survivor says

JONESBORO — Matthew Hardin says he’s among those who fell for the coronavirus misinformation being spread on the internet. As a result, he refused to get vaccinated. “I was kind of adamant about not getting it,” Harden said, fearing the new type of vaccine hadn’t been properly tested. There was another factor. “Arrogance that I was healthy and young, and just wouldn’t get it.”
PharmaceuticalsWhitefish Pilot

Vaccine resistance mystifying as plague returns

I received my COVID-19 shots last winter when people were standing in line for them. I’ve been increasingly mystified by the vaccine resistance since then. The whole country seemed to be behind “Operation Warp Speed” as the Trump administration raced to get approval of a vaccine. Over 100 million people have now been vaccinated. Without question the stuff works, preventing deaths and serious illness. As a result, small businesses, especially in the struggling restaurant and hospitality industries, have been rescued from near-certain bankruptcy. Employment is up, and the public mood is upbeat. The country is on the cusp of COVID-19 immunity.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: The right’s new tone on COVID vaccines

Take a look at a map of the U.S. overlaid with COVID-19 vaccine rates and a clear pattern emerges: The states with the smallest percentage of their eligible population inoculated also skew politically toward the Republican Party. And the lowest of them all? Alabama, where just 34% are fully vaccinated...
Iowa Statelittlevillagemag.com

The conspiracy-theory influence on Iowa’s laws and lawmakers

Donald Trump was not welcomed back into the Oval Office on Friday, Aug. 13, as some MAGA loyal predicted. But the failure of such Trumpian prophecies usually does little to dull the fervor of right-wing conspiracy theorists. Encouraged by online influencers and politicians who stand to benefit from the spread...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

Arkansas a leader in vaccine resistance

Census data shows that Arkansas is in the bottom six of states when it comes to the percentage of population reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination. But you probably could have guessed that. underlying data for each state at this link. USA Today has done a roundup of state data...
Presidential Electiongreensboro.com

Dave Gammon: Why Trump voters should choose to take the COVID vaccine

If you examine a list of the five states with the lowest COVID vaccination rates, an obvious pattern emerges. You don’t need a Ph.D. in political science to grasp that the sparsely vaccinated states of Mississippi, Wyoming, Louisiana, Idaho and Alabama all contain high concentrations of those who voted for Donald Trump. Don’t expect these voters to be swayed by lottery incentives, appeals from a president they despise, or technical advice from government experts.
Missouri StateVanity Fair

The Anti-Vaxxers in Missouri Are So Deranged That People Are Getting COVID Shots in Disguise

Back in May, Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated by early July, a target that was not met thanks to the millions of Americans who’ve decided that stopping the virus is someone else’s problem. Whether it’s because they’ve been spending too much time watching Fox News, think listening to Biden is an affront to Donald Trump, or still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, these people, largely Republicans, would seemingly rather the coronavirus claim more lives than get inoculated. And apparently they’ve become so stridently batshit in their views that the people in their lives who’ve decided to listen to science have resorted to getting vaccinated in secret for fear of provoking their wrath.
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”

