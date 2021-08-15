Letters: Bring in the armed forces to help combat wildfires

Just had a chance to read about the Critical Race Theory. It has been referred to as the new racism that is being taught in our classrooms. The article was from a conservative source, so adjusting for that bias, this is a very bad thing. Dr. King would not be happy with this if he really believed, and I feel he did, in his “I have a Dream” speech. President Obama can’t be too happy with this “stuff” unless he truly hates his mother for being white. My grandkids will be taught to hate me and their mother, if this is allowed to enter the classroom. Equity is not equality.