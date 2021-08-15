Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Letters: Bring in the armed forces to help combat wildfires

By Ellen Lathrop
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Napa Valley: Frustrated with government resources, vinters and residents unite to protect property” (Front Page, Aug. 8): Although global warming is playing a role in the multitude of wildfires in our state, much in the short-term can be done to diminish them. Six-thousand firefighters are insufficient in controlling these conflagrations as they continue burning valuable trees. Esther Mobley reported that some private vintners are attempting to create their own firefighting companies because government help is so insufficient. Using the state’s National Guard, the Army and other aspects of our armed forces would help contain these fires, and relieve the undo burden placed upon the overwhelmed existing firefighters.

