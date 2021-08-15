Ask a Reporter: Is it harmful to chop up leaves for compost pile?

Question: I have a large compost pile where I put my leaves, yard waste and non-meat/dairy kitchen waste. Recently I read that you shouldn’t mulch your leaves. I use my mower and bag them, because pollinators might be in the leaves in the fall. Mulching the leaves allows me to put all of my leaves in the pile so that the overall volume is reduced. Is it harmful to chop up the leaves like this? I use all of my compost each year in my yard. I’m looking forward to the fall and collecting the leaves again.