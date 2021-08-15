Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ask a Reporter: Is it harmful to chop up leaves for compost pile?

By mhall1
greensboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I have a large compost pile where I put my leaves, yard waste and non-meat/dairy kitchen waste. Recently I read that you shouldn’t mulch your leaves. I use my mower and bag them, because pollinators might be in the leaves in the fall. Mulching the leaves allows me to put all of my leaves in the pile so that the overall volume is reduced. Is it harmful to chop up the leaves like this? I use all of my compost each year in my yard. I’m looking forward to the fall and collecting the leaves again.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composting#Advertising#Better Business Bureau#Emerson Publishing#Bbb#Winston Salem Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
adirondackalmanack.com

How to Report a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB)

Know it: If you see a HAB, please use the reporting form to submit a report to NYHABS. Avoid it: Because waterbodies may have HABs that have not been reported to DEC, we recommend avoiding contact with floating mats, scums and discolored water. Report it: If you, your family, or...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Seltzer Water, Science Says

If you're thirsty, holding an ice-cold bottle of seltzer water in your hands stirs up anticipation that you can't wait to quench. However, hydration isn't the only major effect of drinking this beloved beverage. In an upcoming issue of Food Research International, nutrition and dietetics researchers in Canada asked more...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Yellow Lab found freezing in a pile of leaves loves the gym

A man received a call from a friend of his. His friend found a labrador freezing cold in a pile of leaves. She was afraid of everything. He ran over to the no-kill shelter and picked her up. Apparently, she had several litters of puppies, and when the puppy mill was done with her, they just dumped her.
Greenup County, KYWSAZ

Trash piles up as company closes doors

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After weeks of waiting for their trash to be picked up, CJW Waste customers in Greenup County headed to the company’s office to try to get some answers, but they were met with locked doors. Others have been having a hard time getting through to...
Skin Carekxnet.com

Your Health First: new report finds harmful ingredients in sunscreens

In today’s Your Health First, a new report finds many sunscreens don’t offer adequate protection or include potentially harmful ingredients. The Environmental Working Group evaluated more than 1,800 different products and found just 25 percent met group’s standards. The FDA is now researching sunscreen chemicals and new rules are expected...
Gardeningbotanicgardens.org

Compost Breakdown

What is compost? Just about everyone knows that compost is a beneficial soil amendment, but all compost is not created equal. The highest quality compost is a product of your garden’s environment. When you are spreading compost in your garden, you may think you are adding nutrients directly to your...
Trafficmy40.tv

Flooding leaves pile of debris on Rosman Highway

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Flooding on the French Broad River caused a big pileup of debris at a bridge on Rosman Highway on Monday morning. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess on U.S. 64, which was closed until about 1 p.m. Monday. That flooding also prompted evacuation of the...
Canton, NCgreensboro.com

N.C. teen recounts harrowing escape through raging flood waters

CANTON — Tuesday seemed like a typical rainy afternoon for 16-year-old Jaden Stevens, cuddled up on the sofa with her Chihuahua and scrolling through her phone. But in just a few short minutes, raging flood waters enveloped her family’s trailer on the outskirts of downtown Canton, a small town about 17 miles west of Asheville.
Gardeninggreensboro.com

Try new varieties to diversify the fall garden

It’s strange to think about the fall garden when we’re mired in the dog days of summer. I’m swimming in summer produce right now, harvesting tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, peppers and okra by the half-bushel basket. It’s been a good season, and I’m so happy for a plentiful harvest. Mid-August is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy