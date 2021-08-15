Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Joe Schobert – Stock Purchased

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that training camp has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

