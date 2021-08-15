Chris Ingram Show, Irreverent View: Healthy Dose Of Reason, Logic, Common Sense, And Facts!

Irreverence with a healthy dose of reason, logic, common sense, and facts!

Show topics include: transgender nonsense, liberalism, social media censorship, Cuomo, critical race theory, and the mess in Afghanistan.

This show is not for snowflakes. If you are easily offended by other people’s opinions, go watch CNN to confirm your liberal bias.

To watch my interview with Brian Burns just click here.

