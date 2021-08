The front page of the July 20, 2021 Wall St. Journal was "Bozeman: Not Just for Nature Lovers Anymore." The article was about out-of-staters and young professionals changing Bozeman culture. One of the arrogant comments was from a person that had moved from Seattle and purchased a home in the Bridgers for $1.165 million. His comment was "out of towners like them were likely better equipped than locals to stomach the price increase in Bozeman, having had experience navigating more expensive markets since he is originally from New York. "