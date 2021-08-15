Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

The imagined danger of Blackness is destructive

By Sofia DeMartino
thegazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February of 1915, 28th president and namesake of Wilson Middle School, Thomas Woodrow Wilson welcomed family, cabinet members, and other guests to take in the first motion picture ever screened inside the White House. Over 300 silent films were released that year — all likely options for the gathering. President Wilson, however, chose the now-infamous “Birth of a Nation.” In so doing, he offered executive branch legitimacy to a film centered on a theme that continues to plague our nation, causing death and destruction wherever it surfaces: the imagined danger of Blackness.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Trayvon Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Blackness#Black Community#Racial Injustice#Wilson Middle School#Kkk#U S Supreme Court#Times#People Of Color#American#White House#Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in midair aboard an evacuation flight that landed Saturday in Germany, U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to Ramstein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy