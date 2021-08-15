The imagined danger of Blackness is destructive

In February of 1915, 28th president and namesake of Wilson Middle School, Thomas Woodrow Wilson welcomed family, cabinet members, and other guests to take in the first motion picture ever screened inside the White House. Over 300 silent films were released that year — all likely options for the gathering. President Wilson, however, chose the now-infamous “Birth of a Nation.” In so doing, he offered executive branch legitimacy to a film centered on a theme that continues to plague our nation, causing death and destruction wherever it surfaces: the imagined danger of Blackness.