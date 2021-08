“What we got here is a failure to communicate.” That famous line from “Cool Hand Luke” tells us a lot about the disastrous consequences that can result from poor communication, but what it doesn’t tell us are the specific elements of ineffective interaction. Clearly, the success of any collective endeavor—be it personal, social or professional—hinges on the ability of its participants to share information clearly and transparently. We’re now embarking on such an endeavor as we emerge from the pandemic, and to be successful, we must unpack the idea of success. Understanding what that is—and what it’s not—will be critical to returning to normalcy in the coming months.