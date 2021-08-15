Opinion: For back to school, pack your children’s masks along with their markers
With clear evidence that mask-wearing saves lives, Kim Reynolds’ ban of mask mandates stands in the face of common sense. With school starting in less than two weeks, and the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the United States, it is high time for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ to suspend the poorly devised ban on mask mandates. At least 45,742 Iowa children — 6% of all kids in Iowa age 17 and under — have contracted COVID-19. With current Iowa law banning schools from requiring masks, these numbers will likely grow abundantly in the coming months.www.amestrib.com
