KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Two Kansas men are facing prison sentences after taking part in a pair of bank robberies, according to the United State's Attorney. A federal jury convicted Michael Shiferaw, 22, of Olathe of two counts of Armed Bank Robbery and two counts of Discharging a Firearm in Connection with a Bank Robbery. Kenya Breakfield, 23, of Olathe pleaded guilty to one count of Armed Bank Robbery and one count of Discharging a Firearm in Connection with a Bank Robbery.