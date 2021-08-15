Why Angelina Jolie is Playing Broken Characters After Brad Pitt Split

Every relationship has its ups and downs, but it takes two beautiful hearts to struggle to be together. In Hollywood and other glamorous industries, it seems to be difficult to maintain a good relationship with a single person. Actors and actresses change their partners now and then. Things don’t go well between most of them, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. There are many other examples too. In the case of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, they were one of the most influential, beautiful, and successful Hollywood couples. Their relationship timeline is also very fascinating. It was a scandal that got Pitt and Jolie together. Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at that time, but things changed all of a sudden when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship came to the media and public’s notice. Jennifer Aniston separated her ways from Brad Pitt, and then he began dating Angelina Jolie.