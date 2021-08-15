Cancel
HOOSIER HISTORY HIGHLIGHTS: Tecumseh Comes to Vincennes

1810 Territorial Governor William Henry Harrison met with Shawnee Chief Tecumseh at Grouseland, the Governor’s home in Vincennes. Tecumseh (pictured) was accompanied by 75 tribe warriors. He expressed disapproval of a recent treaty which gave the United States a large tract of Native American land. Their meeting ended with no resolution. Harrison reportedly wrote to the Secretary of War, calling Tecumseh “one of those uncommon geniuses which spring up occasionally to produce revolutions and overturn the established order of things.”

