Transformative Leadership in Healthcare: A Conversation With Quint Studer. First in lecture series to be held Thursday, September 23 at USI. Quint Studer, President of Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, will be the first speaker in the University of Southern Indiana’s Master of Health Administration Program lecture series, Transformative Leadership in Healthcare, on Thursday, September 23. The event, which includes breakfast, will be held from 8-10:30 am on the third floor of the Health Professions Center on the USI campus.