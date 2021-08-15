From chasing peacocks to building missiles, Conover man has taken an interesting journey

Once again, I received an email that piqued my curiosity so thoroughly, I had to request an interview. Lewis Cook, a Catawba Valley native who left North Carolina for decades and returned in 2018 after retiring from Raytheon, graciously agreed to expound on a statement he’d made in his email: “I met Rex Allen, the singing cowboy, during my years living in and around Tucson, AZ. He was a soft spoken, gracious man. He and his hired hands helped us locate some wayward peacocks on the loose in Sonoita, Arizona.”