Vaccination Clinic scheduled

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials are now offering an additional vaccination injection with a clinic scheduled Monday.

The department held a COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic at the Health Department in Charleston today. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control approved the additional dose for the immunocompromised community. Thus, the Health Department was able to use today’s clinic as a soft roll out offering the additional dose in Kanawha County. A total of 141 vaccinations were given today. These were a first, second or the additional dose vaccine. A total of 63 COVID-19 tests were administered.

“With our partners, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston we were able to have a successful planned clinic and administer many vaccinations that were the approved additional dose for the immunocompromised community,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer.

“While the criteria are somewhat limited at this time for those eligible to receive the additional dose, I hope the criteria will be expanded soon for our larger more vulnerable population. We must do everything we can to reduce the number of cases and stop the spread of the Delta Variant. Get vaccinated and if you are immunocompromised and meet the criteria get your additional dose,” Young said.

A community COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be held Monday, August 16 from 9 am until 2 pm at the Nitro Library. Those needing a first dose, a second dose or additional dose vaccine can attend without an appointment, Young added.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is open daily from 8 am until 4 pm for testing and vaccines during that time as well.