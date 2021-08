The Illinois football team will start their season opener this weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Despite both programs having recent struggles, the Illini seem to be currently on a better trajectory. Coming off a shortened 2-6 campaign, Illinois revamped their program with Bret Bielema now leading the way. With much of the roster returning and a victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams, the Illini look to knock off the Cornhuskers once again.