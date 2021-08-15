Cancel
Entertainment

Breaking Down the Stigma Around the Aesthetics of Affordable Housing

ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of design and urban planning, aesthetics and functionality seem to take the spotlight, especially in how large-scale housing projects are developed. While this can be a good thing that continuously pushes the modern boundary of what we consider to be a dwelling, in some aspects, it has shined a negative light on how we perceive and stigmatize “bad design” in public and affordable housing, the socioeconomic factors that have created the need for it, and the types of residents who benefit most from these types of housing policies.

#Public Housing#Nycha
