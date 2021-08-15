Breaking Down the Stigma Around the Aesthetics of Affordable Housing

The affordable housing marketplace receives a top industry honor from the PropTech Breakthrough Awards. PadSplit, the mission-driven marketplace that’s trying to solve the affordable housing crisis, is proud to announce that it’s being recognized as the Affordable Housing Solution of the Year by the PropTech Breakthrough Awards. Judges for the award cited PadSplit’s effective model in their selection, noting the company has delivered significant results for increasing housing supply while decreasing barriers for lower income individuals to find quality housing. To date, PadSplit has created more than 2,000 units of affordable housing and has housed more than 4,000 individuals, with rooms available at 40-50 percent of the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in its markets. PadSplit is also far more accessible than traditional one-bedroom apartments because it requires no minimum credit score or security deposit.