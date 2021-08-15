Cancel
Shout out to Pepelnjak’s, and all affected by fire

 8 days ago

Sometimes people touch your lives in a special way without them even knowing or receiving recognition for it. I would like to give a shout out to our hometown bakery, Pepelnjak’s Bakery, for giving service that was above and beyond plus the extra mile they went to fulfill a special requested order for me.

#Food Drink#Bakery
