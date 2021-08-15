Shout out to Pepelnjak’s, and all affected by fire

Residents of Sand Lake in Britt lit up the shoreline Tuesday evening, turning on lights at homes, cabins and docks, to rally around the family of Phillip Poulose. The 21-year-old man from Roseville, Minnesota, drowned in the lake. The four-day search, conducted by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, concluded when his body was recovered from the lake Monday. The Rev. Brandon Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, led a prayer at the shoreline Monday evening. The "time of prayer was filled with tremendous peace and reverence," he said. "To see lights of people all around Sand Lake gave everyone a sense of unity and strength. There is light in the darkness. We simply need to look for it and become the light of the Lord. ... In the midst of the agony of the past week, one could tangibly see and feel the goodness of the people of the Iron Range. Phillip's family drew tremendous strength from the incredible outpouring of love they received" from the Iron Range. Poulose was canoeing with a friend on Sand Lake on Aug. 12, when waves started to fill their canoe. Poulose told his friend he was going to swim to shore, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. His friend swam to a nearby island, but Poulose went missing. The rescue squad used many forms of technology and equipment, more than 40 personnel and three canines in the search and recovery.