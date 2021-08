Carroll ISD has modified its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the new school year. During the first Dragon update of the new semester, CISD Superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter announced modifications to the district’s COVID-19 protocols during his livestream on Thursday afternoon. Since younger Dragons are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine, Dr. Ledbetter says parents of children in pre-K through fourth grade will be notified of new cases if their child was in the same classroom as those who tested positive. Since fifth and sixth graders disperse more throughout their campuses during the day, Dr. Ledbetter says parents will be notified of test-positive cases by grade level.