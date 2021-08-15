Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (16th August to 22nd August)

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? Here we go, then: silly season. It all gets started this week with the release of Madden NFL 22 and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, and it basically doesn't let up from there. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Madden Nfl#Sim#Playstation Store#Playstation Store#Madden Nfl
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesCNET

The next PS5, Xbox Series X restock hits Walmart at 9 p.m. ET

Walmart already had one PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Thursday and has one more to go. The first happened at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), and the second will start at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). The restocks last for only an hour and come in 10-minute waves. This means when you jump on the site and it says sold out, don't give up. Keep refreshing and trying again.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - July 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
TechRadar

PlayStation Plus August 2021: PS Plus free games available right now

New to PlayStation Plus? Need to re-up your subscription? Three-month membership codes are available to purchase from these retailers: CD Keys | Walmart | Amazon | Amazon UK | Argos | JB Hi-Fi Want to know all about the PS Plus free games available in August 2021? Then you've landed...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Downloading a free PS4 game could get you banned from PlayStation Network

PS4 gamers were surprised this week when a number of games were suddenly available to download for free from the PlayStation Store. According to reports, Resident Evil 7, The Last Guardian and Detroit Become Human were among the games that were surprisingly free to download on the PS4. Other games that PS4 fans could reportedly get without paying a dime were Final Fantasy 15, Battlefield 1, and Monster Hunter World.
Video GamesIGN

Secured a PlayStation 5 Recently? These PS5 Games are On Sale

PlayStation 5 consoles can still be a little tricky to get hold of, but as we progress further into 2021, it's slowly getting easier to secure a PS5. If you haven't secured the console yet, make sure to follow @IGNUKDeals for live stock updates. For those who have managed to...
otakustudy.com

PlayStation Plus Games Line-Up For August 2021 Unveiled

Haven’t added your PlayStation Plus free games to your library this month? Better hurry up, as Sony Interactive Entertainment will be offering a brand new trio of titles from 3 August 2021. The PlayStation team has confirmed that three games will be available as free downloads for subscribers of the service – two being PlayStation 4 games which are also backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5, and a third game being developed for natively for the PS5 unit (and the PS4).
gamesradar.com

Far Cry 5 free weekend starts Thursday and includes PS5 and Xbox Series X

A Far Cry 5 free weekend will begin on Thursday, August 5, opening up the series' Montana adventure to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Google Stadia. This free period will last until August 9 and let you access the full game in single-player and co-op. You could probably clear the campaign and most of the world in that time if you really put your mind to it, which is a pretty solid free sample.
Posted by
TechRadar

5 new games on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC to play this weekend

Looking for new games to play this weekend? Then you’re in the right place. Sometimes you just want to spend your much-valued downtime checking out some newly released games. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the biggest releases from this week across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Some of these titles...
Posted by
GamesRadar+

August 2021's PS Plus games were accidentally revealed early by the PlayStation website

The lineup for August 2021 PS Plus games will reportedly include Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends. While hardly a week seems to go by without someone accidentally leaking announcements before their official release date, this time it's Sony itself that's inadvertently spilled the beans by prematurely updating the company's PS Plus page online.
psu.com

Elden Ring Store Page Live On PS5, Mentions Four-Player Online Support

FromSoftware‘s Elden Ring isn’t out until early 2022, but the game’s store page has now gone live via the PlayStation and Xbox apps, as well as Steam. Interestingly, when viewed on the PS5, the Elden Ring store page doesn’t actually mention George R.R. Martin by name, which is odd considering the author has a major role in the production of the game. You can’t preorder the game yet, but the listing does mention that Elden Ring’s online support accommodates up to four players.
ComicBook

Among Us Shares Update on PS4 and Xbox One Versions

Among Us developer InnerSloth announced last year that the game will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, but it currently remains exclusive to Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. InnerSloth has been quietly working on these versions of the game, and today, the official Twitter account offered a brief update on all things Among Us. Sadly, it seems that there is still no launch date to announce for PlayStation or Xbox. That will likely prove disappointing for players that have been waiting patiently for these ports, but hopefully the game will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

It's a new month, which means new games are joining the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library. This month's additions for those that have Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate includes two different Skate titles, the beloved Hades, and more. Before diving into which new games are coming to the...
NME

‘Merek’s Market’ coming to PC, Xbox and PS4 in September

Medieval shop sim Merek’s Market takes us behind the counter of an RPG merchant – and it’s available to buy from September. Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an RPG shop?. Merek’s Market from Big Village Games puts you in charge of a medieval merchant,...
psu.com

Far Cry 5 Is Playable For Free On PS4 From Today Until August 9

Ubisoft has announced that 2018’s Far Cry 5 will enjoy a Free Weekend period from August 5-9, during which players will be able to access the full game on PS4, PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox One. The trial version of Far Cry 5 can now be downloaded via the PlayStation...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Oxenfree Sequel Coming to PS4 and PS5

Return to Camena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5 following an announcement during the Playstation Blog’s Indie Showcase. Developers Night School Studios had a hit on its hands back in 2016 with the release of Oxenfree garnering praise from critics and gamers alike. Blending supernatural elements with a grounded and intimate coming-of-age story Oxenfree focused on high schooler Alex who along with her friends tap into a ghostly signal and attempt to solve the mysteries of Edwards Island.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:

Comments / 0

Community Policy