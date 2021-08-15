New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (16th August to 22nd August)
What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? Here we go, then: silly season. It all gets started this week with the release of Madden NFL 22 and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, and it basically doesn't let up from there. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.www.pushsquare.com
Comments / 0