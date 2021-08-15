New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (16th August to 22nd August)

Among Us developer InnerSloth announced last year that the game will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, but it currently remains exclusive to Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. InnerSloth has been quietly working on these versions of the game, and today, the official Twitter account offered a brief update on all things Among Us. Sadly, it seems that there is still no launch date to announce for PlayStation or Xbox. That will likely prove disappointing for players that have been waiting patiently for these ports, but hopefully the game will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future!