How to Report Accidents, Hazards, and Speed Checks in Apple Maps

By Raul Mercado
makeuseof.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Maps helps drivers across the world find direct routes to their destination and provides traffic information along the way. In the US and mainland China, not only can you see the traffic status of your route, but you can also create and view incident reports to help other drivers following the same path.

