Paradise, CA

Paradise council finds the right balance | Editorial

By Editorial Board
Paradise Post
 8 days ago

On Tuesday night, the Paradise Town Council moved closer to a position on temporary use permits that we believe is the best course of action for the town. While the town made no final decision, they did ask staff to bring back changes to the urgency ordinance next month that would allow its residents who are living on RVs on property with a current temporary use permit (TUP) to stay on their property until April 30, 2023.

