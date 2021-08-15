Robert Saleh loved seeing Denzel Mims 'play angry' in preseason win

Denzel Mims has experienced about as tough an offseason as any player in the NFL.

A nasty bout with food poisoning cost him 20 pounds and left the Baylor product playing catch-up when it came to learning the Jets’ new offense. That was revealed after Mims’ was seen taking training camp reps with New York’s reserves, which left many wondering about his fit with Gang Green at the time.

After months of misfortune, things finally looked up for Mims during New York’s preseason opener. Mims looked a lot like the player who flashed a ton of potential as a rookie, catching three passes for 51 yards against the Giants, including a 20-yard reception in which he put his head down and ran through multiple tacklers in pursuit of a first down.

“It was awesome,” Robert Saleh said. “He has had such a good week, week and a half of training camp and leading up to this game. It paid off for him. His size, his length, his speed, his power, all of it was showcased in a couple of catches that he had. Obviously the third down, but a couple of plays before that he lowered his shoulder on a corner and was able to pick up a few extra yards.”

If there is any way to earn points with Saleh, it is the manner in which Mims played Saturday night. Saleh’s affinity for hard-nosed players is no secret at this point and Mims put together a performance that resulted in a mid-game embrace with his head coach.

“He told me to just keep going, keep playing my game, stay focused, stay locked in, in the moment,” Mims said. “I have nothing but love for coach Saleh.”

Mims has also taken it upon himself to find alternative ways onto the field as he works to become a better route runner for Mike LaFleur’s offense. Mims played plenty on special teams against the Giants, a move facilitated by the 23-year-old himself.

New York’s preseason opener could serve as a springboard for Mims to get back on track and re-establish himself as a potential top target for Zach Wilson. He still has a long way to go when it comes to becoming more of a complete receiver, but Saturday night showed that Mims is willing to grind to improve his standing in the passing attack pecking order.

“I just wanna play angry,” Mims said. “I’m not just gonna let anyone go out there and bully me and run all over me. I just try to make sure I play angry. Try to get my work done.”