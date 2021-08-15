Sixers vs. Timberwolves summer league preview: How to watch, start time

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The shorthanded summer version of the Philadelphia 76ers will finish up the summer league on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday out in Las Vegas, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Sixers took their first loss of the summer league on Saturday when they fell to the Boston Celtics, but they were without star guard Tyrese Maxey who has left the summer league to host a youth basketball camp back in his hometown of Garland, Texas. That means the team is leaning more on fellow second-year players Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed and the two of them will be looking to lead the team to a win on Sunday.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday, Aug. 15 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT Location: Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV

Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV Channel: ESPN2

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Frank Mason III

Guard – Jaden Springer

Forward – Isaiah Joe

Forward – Paul Reed

Center – Filip Petrusev

Minnesota Timberwolves

Guard – McKinley Wright IV

Guard – Jaylen Nowell

Forward – Brian Bowen II

Forward – Jaden McDaniels

Center – Nathan Knight

