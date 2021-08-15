Cancel
Sixers vs. Timberwolves summer league preview: How to watch, start time

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The shorthanded summer version of the Philadelphia 76ers will finish up the summer league on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday out in Las Vegas, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Sixers took their first loss of the summer league on Saturday when they fell to the Boston Celtics, but they were without star guard Tyrese Maxey who has left the summer league to host a youth basketball camp back in his hometown of Garland, Texas. That means the team is leaning more on fellow second-year players Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed and the two of them will be looking to lead the team to a win on Sunday.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

  • Date: Sunday, Aug. 15
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Location: Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV
  • Channel: ESPN2

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – Frank Mason III
  • Guard – Jaden Springer
  • Forward – Isaiah Joe
  • Forward – Paul Reed
  • Center – Filip Petrusev

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Guard – McKinley Wright IV
  • Guard – Jaylen Nowell
  • Forward – Brian Bowen II
  • Forward – Jaden McDaniels
  • Center – Nathan Knight

