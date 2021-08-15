Editorial cartoons for Aug. 15, 2021: Cuomo resigns, Covid surges, infrastructure bill passes

Westchester State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins recently told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that for women who run for office, “you have to really focus on doing your job exceptionally well in order to be able to retain it for yourself. And you also know that you don`t want to be the last, that women fight hard to get in our spaces, and we don`t want to be the last. We want to lay a path for our daughters, our granddaughters and for every other woman who might be inspired by what we do. Most women come in with a mindset that they really have to prove themselves.”