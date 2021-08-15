Letter: Pave over old stadium and build a parking lot
It seems likely Erie Community College will need to abandon one of three campuses as a financial “right size” for county government. Shouldn’t we ask Mark Poloncarz to commit the south campus to a new football stadium as Erie County’s sole contribution to a new Orchard Park football stadium and let New York and the Pegula Sport enterprise haggle over construction costs? Switch sites and let the old stadium become parking, as done in other cities.buffalonews.com
