Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

McBride Bounces Back, Scores 23 Points in Win

By Ethan Bock
wvsportsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a back-to-back stint with the New York Knicks, former WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 23 points on Saturday night. McBride started his first summer league game, which resulted in a 103-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. McBride finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three. The former Mountaineer also tallied up four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Wvu Guard Miles#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Mountaineer#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
Posted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
fadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley's Return to LA Revealed

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 13th. This will be one of four matchups between the Clippers and T-Wolves, with the other three coming on November 3rd and 5th on Minnesota, with the final matchup happening in LA on January 3rd. All of these matchups, but especially the first time Minnesota comes to LA, will be highly anticipated as fan favorite Patrick Beverley will likely receive a hero's welcome when he gets his name announced.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
RealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy