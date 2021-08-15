McBride Bounces Back, Scores 23 Points in Win
Following a back-to-back stint with the New York Knicks, former WVU guard Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 23 points on Saturday night. McBride started his first summer league game, which resulted in a 103-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. McBride finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three. The former Mountaineer also tallied up four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes.wvsportsnow.com
