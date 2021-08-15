Shibuya Meltdown and Tattoo Studio Yamada Collaborate For an Afterhours Capsule

YG‘s 4Hunnid brand has released the next iteration of its popular “Block Runner” shoe. In true LA fashion, the new iteration features a Dodgers-inspired colorway. Crafted from 100 percent genuine leather, the shoe’s upper has been redone in Dodger blue. The shoe’s characteristic flame that rests on the side is white. The shoe’s midsole is primarily white, but it features a sliver of Dodger blue that starts in the middle of the midsole and runs around the shoe’s heel to the other side. For a subtle burst of color, the sole also includes the flame design in a red-orange shade and white.