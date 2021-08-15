Shibuya Meltdown and Tattoo Studio Yamada Collaborate For an Afterhours Capsule
A unique collaboration between Instagram account Shibuya Meltdown and TATTOO STUDIO YAMADA has been realized in a limited-edition release of T-shirts and posters. As the name may suggest, the Shibuya Meltdown Instagram account roams the streets of Tokyo at night to document those who’ve had a little too much to drink. The posts show raw and strikingly hilarious scenes, gaining the account considerable popularity in Japan and abroad.hypebeast.com
