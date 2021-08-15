Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: History will remember those refusing vaccination

Buffalo News
 8 days ago

When, in 1940, the small Royal Air Force (RAF) saved all of England from destruction by the very formidable German air force, Winston Churchill succinctly memorialized their bravery when he declared “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”. Today, in...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Royal Air Force#German#Americans#Republican
Related
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Letter: Vaccinate to protect others

We are at war in our state and country, making people sick or killing them by not getting the vaccine for COVID-19. How many lives have to be lost by this pandemic? People are being arrogant, stubborn or just plain stupid for not getting the shot. Never should have gotten rid of wearing masks. Also, all the large gatherings – Fourth of July, RAGBRAI, music concerts and now the Iowa State Fair – all helped spread the virus. Now, people are willing to sacrifice their children and grandchildren, who don’t have a shot available to them. People that don’t get a shot, wear a mask, and take their children without masks to areas of large crowds should be held responsible. Don’t let it be you that makes another person or child get sick, or worse die, because you didn’t get vaccinated.
hngnews.com

Letter: History is bad, tear down the statues

I have opinions on so many levels to Jason Schlultz’s letter rebuking Dick Emerson’s ”D News” column but I’ll comment on just two. First, did Mr. Schultz’s letter really conform to the DTT’s “guidelines of civility”? I may be wrong but I was brought up to believe “bigoted, backward thinking” name calling did not pass for civil discussion. It does illustrate well, however, a very simple point. The all-knowing, big-thinking woke crowd, really does have all the answers. Clearly open, free discussion is beneath them. To me that’s simply….‘sit down and shut up’, we know best.
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Countering Letter Writer With History Lesson

I would like to remind one person of a historical reality that she either refuses to believe or just doesn’t care about in this day of cancel culture. I’m referencing the letter writer who wrote a letter to The Chronicle about how white people took the land away from the Mexicans during the conquest of the American West by specifically saying.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Vaccinations, Overcash

Trump accelerated the development of the COVID vaccines and got vaccinated himself. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It has proven to be more effective at preventing the disease than natural immunity from having had the disease. Yet many in conservative states, counties, and cities are hesitant to get vaccinated. As a result, the delta variant spreads through these areas where nearly all hospitalizations are unvaccinated. Its tempting to let the unvaccinated suffer the consequences of their choice, but there is a real risk. Not reaching herd immunity allows time for a more lethal variant to arise.
theadvocate.com

Letters: Remember the Cuban people, and help them to be free

The largely muted response of the American public to the July 11 demonstrations in Cuba reflects the declining support for an expansive foreign policy, particularly in the aftermath of U.S. military incursions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Attempts to generate international support have proven difficult, with major U.S. allies, as well as the EU, reluctant to join an international coalition in support of the protesters.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: No vaccines for this patriot

Vaccine?!? Are you kidding me? The government wants me to take a vaccine that can literally stop a pandemic that has so far cost 2500-plus lives in Utah and 619,000 in the country (compared with 58,220 in Vietnam)?. Why would I do that?. I’m a patriot supporting Donald J. Trump,...
The Post and Courier

Letters: Keep heat on state leaders refusing to mandate masks

I commend the editorial staff of The Post and Courier for its unrelenting editorials on Gov. Henry McMaster, the Legislature and Attorney General Alan Wilson as they continue to play politics with the health and well-being of the citizens of South Carolina, in particular those in our schools. Who would...
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: Many are advocating vaccinations

You might say that it’s not my place to tell you what to do to manage your health. I totally agree. But it is the. responsibility of all of us to share information that might save our lives and the lives of our families, friends, and colleagues. Most. of us...
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

History Professors Consider How The Afghanistan War Will Be Remembered

It has been a week of painful images and deep soul-searching as America's longest war nears its end. Taking stock of these 20 years at war is going to be a long process, but we wanted to spend some time considering what's been gained and what's been lost. How is this conflict going to be viewed by history? How might this long conflict have changed the country? Now, this is going to be just one of many conversations, but today we've called on three guests who are experienced thinkers on this subject. Two of them are veterans themselves. Theodore Johnson is the director of the Fellows Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. He is also a retired commander in the U.S. Navy with two decades of service, including as a military professor at the U.S. Naval War College.
Congress & Courtsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Time to defy history and save democracy

TO THE EDITOR: If, G-d forbid, the Republicans regain control of either the House or the Senate in next year's elections, we're going to experience the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. That is not hyperbole. The current Republican Party does not support democracy. It clearly supports...
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Teach kids all our history

Thank you so much for running Leonard Pitts' columns, especial the ones from Aug. 6 ("Is human compassion so hard for them?") and Aug. 9 ("Let's talk about the things they will not learn"). He always says it like it is. I so admire his words. I was so sorry...
PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Democratic Party has long history of racism

I strongly disagree with “Writer is attacking wrong political party” (. For years the Democrats have supported racist legislation. The letter states, “The time has arrived to label Trump Republicans for what they are: neo-fascists.” Really? Then the time has now come to label liberal Democrats for what they are and have always been: racists.
PharmaceuticalsThe Thomasville Times

Remembering when vaccines were good

This is one of those times I feel like I have a foot in two worlds. Just when the world seems to be getting back to normal, here comes a new and improved (not really improved but that is what they say on television when the same product comes back out and they want to spin it different) Coronavirus. Just […]
Healthcapenews.net

Vaccinate Servicemen - Letter

I find it hard to believe that the president and the person he put in charge of the armed services cannot make up their mind whether to give the COVID-19 vaccine to our servicemen. The first two weeks in the Army we were given all kinds of vaccinations. When I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy