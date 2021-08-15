Floor to ceiling windows and stunning views of Los Angeles – The luxury ‘Barbie’ penthouse where the Mattel founders lived is on sale for $10 million.
Interior designer Nicole Sassaman bought the Los Angeles luxury penthouse, Barbie Penthouse, for $2 million in 2012. This three-bedroom, the three-bathroom condo was once home to the founders of Mattel. One would immediately expect an overdose of pink, OTT crystal chandeliers and life-size barbie statues everywhere. That certainly is not the case, as the designer completely refurbished the home. The 3,200-square-foot Century City residence hit the market for $10 million Tuesday. Check the image gallery below to see what the opulent penthouse looks like:luxurylaunches.com
