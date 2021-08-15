Floor to ceiling windows and stunning views of Los Angeles – The luxury ‘Barbie’ penthouse where the Mattel founders lived is on sale for $10 million.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I see my home as a shining accomplishment of coziness. It’s rent stabilized, and when I moved in, my landlord said, “Do anything you want to it… I’m not renovating it or painting it, and anything you do will probably make it better.” I have put blood, sweat, and tears into this place, as well as creativity, joy, and wonder.