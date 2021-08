With some many small Western New York businesses struggling to survive in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic it is hard to understand how our elected officials would seriously consider providing $1.4 billion of taxpayer money to the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills for a new stadium. Western New York’s small business community employs many more people than the few low paying jobs the Bills organization provides this community. Where is that kind of massive aid for those small businesses which have much more direct impact on our economic life here in the area? How the Pegulas can ask that we, the New York State taxpayers, cover the costs of a new stadium that they exclusively benefit from defies imagination and yet the team asks us to pony up the dollars for a new stadium or else.