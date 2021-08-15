Liverpool condemn fans for alleged homophobic chants aimed at Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour was making his debut for Norwich after joining the club on loan from Chelsea (Getty Images)

Liverpool have condemned a homophobic chant allegedly aimed at Norwich City’s Billy Gilmour as “inappropriate and offensive”.

The Scotland international was targeted by a section of supporters at Carrow Road due to his links to parent club Chelsea, who he left in July to join Norwich on a season-long loan.

The Liverpool LGBT+ supporters group Kop Outs criticised the chant, tweeting: “Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

“If you can’t support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don’t understand YNWA [You’ll Never Walk Alone].”

The Premier League club replied with their response, stating: “The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

“We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future.”

In April 2019, following a Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, the anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out joined both clubs in condemning the chant following reports that it had been sung by a section of home supporters during the game.

“The ‘rent boy’ chants have been directed at Chelsea for years, with little action taken by The FA or Police – and that must not continue,” Kick It Out said.

“We are absolutely clear: the chant is homophobic and must be treated as such.”