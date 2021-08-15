Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Volatility returned last week as traders prepared for the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this week. The primary focus will be US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at 10:00am ET. The topic is simply, “Economic Outlook”. Traders will be looking for Powell to either signal intentions to taper or provide clues as to when that signal will come. In addition, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is picking up steam as more lockdowns in the Asian area are implemented. The variant is slowly making its way around the US as well. Also, China seems to be getting more aggressive with regulations just as economic data appears to be showing a slowdown. Traders are becoming leery of investing in China due to possible government intervention.