Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve minutes and the latest U.S. retail sales data to give direction to markets in the week ahead, while a flurry of retail earnings will also keep the focus on consumer strength. Chinese data will give a snapshot of how the economy is faring as the delta variant of the coronavirus bears down and New Zealand looks set to be one of the first of the world's advanced economies to raise interest rates in the pandemic era. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.www.investing.com
