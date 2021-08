Razer has introduced the second generation of its Hammerhead TWS earbuds that come with some well-deserved and some sooner or later upgrades. While the overall design and performance are pretty much still the same, the addition of Razer Chroma RGB is still what most people are seeking as it is basically the core spirit of the brand to bring colors to literally everything. One very welcomed addition is the in-ear silicon tip as I, for one, only wear earbuds with such design for additional comfort so this may be the key to attract more people to try the device out. Additionally, Active Noise Cancellation is finally present in this new generation TWS to eliminate those pesky noises and bring you actual peace for music and gaming. The battery life is rated for 32.5 hours of use, inclusive of the charging case.