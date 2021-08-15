Benjamin Franklin's Family Tragedy Recalls the Importance of Vaccines
With public health authorities in the United States working to get unvaccinated people to take one of the approved vaccines to fight COVID-19, a number of historians have looked back into the nation’s history to find moments relevant to the current situation. It’s an understandable approach — and, hey, maybe the fact that George Washington was a proponent of inoculating his Revolutionary War troops against smallpox will help more people get vaccinated against the current pandemic.www.mrt.com
Comments / 0