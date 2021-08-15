Cancel
Geography with Goudge: NFL Hall of Fame, 1963-2021

 8 days ago

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies (August 7th) mark the unofficial beginning of the 2021 football season. Since it's charter class was enshrined in 1963 there have been 353 members. This per capita map, based on where the Hall of Famers went to high school, indicates two regions of dominance (at least twice the national average). These areas are Pen-WeV-Oh (Pennsylvania, West Virginia & Ohio) or the early 'core' of pro football and the Southern states led by Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

