Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 20

Do we believe in Jorge Soler again? In all reality, it’s probably not very wise to use his one miraculous 2019 season as a gauge for what we should expect out of him. Instead, we have six other seasons to prove that he’s likely not the .922 OPS, 48-homer monster that we now expect him to be. He began the season with the Royals hitting pretty abysmally, slashsing just .186/.283/.318 in 285 plate appearances through the month of May. Soler had played himself entirely out of fantasy relevance at that point. However, he began turning things around in July before being traded to the Braves and playing his first game with Atlanta on the 31st. In 92 plate appearances, Soler slashed .244/.326/.598 with 18 runs, nine home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 20-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Say what you will, but maintaining an OPS of .900+ over the course of an entire month is not particularly easy to do. Now Soler enjoys the benefit of hitting in a much better lineup, surrounded by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, and fellow trade acquisition Adam Duvall. It remains to be seen if he can keep this up, as not everyone is ready to forgive three straight months of horrible production, but there’s a decent chance Soler provides a lot of value down the stretch.