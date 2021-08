BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men's basketball team won't be satisfied with just one win over BC Mega on its Summer Tour at the Atlantis in the Bahamas. Even though they are battling a team of professionals, the Hoosiers know they have an opportunity to come away with a second win if they maintain the type of intensity and execution that was shown in the Hoosiers, 79-66, win over the Serbian professional team on Friday night.