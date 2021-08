(Radio Iowa) – The Dyersville area is getting a lot of national attention for tonight’s (Thursday) for the Major League baseball game, but Dyersville’s mayor James Heavens says the impact it has had on the state is a good thing. “I’m very impressed and very amazed that the people of Iowa — because I get around quite a bit in my business — are very aware of this game and I think they are very proud it as Iowans that it’s happening. It happens to be in Dyersville — but it is kind of an Iowa strong, Iowa cornfield type of thing,” Heavens says. He says he’s found that to be the case everywhere he goes in the state.